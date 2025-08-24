Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 29,570 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Designs Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,031 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT stock opened at $32.5650 on Friday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

