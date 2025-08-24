Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,060,000 after purchasing an additional 488,555 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,330,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 703,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 571,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,518 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

