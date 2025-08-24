Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 266,678 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 346,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,008.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 304,112 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 164,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 171,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 91,856 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

