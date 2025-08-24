1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3,965.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,529 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,134.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 377,245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 109,625 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $15.5830 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

