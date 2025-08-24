Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June $XJUN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XJUN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

XJUN stock opened at $41.7960 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $41.4440.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

