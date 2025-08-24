Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

