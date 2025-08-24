Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,420,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 47,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,100.1% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 285,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 272,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.9890 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

