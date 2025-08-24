Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of PSEP opened at $42.0750 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.5790.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

