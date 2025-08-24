Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 41,834 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

