Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.78% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 8.5%

FFLC opened at $50.8650 on Friday. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $37.32 and a 52 week high of $50.3840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $803.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

