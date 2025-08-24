1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,083 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.81% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,102,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,869 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of ICLN opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.