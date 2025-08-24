Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 84,724 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,724 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

