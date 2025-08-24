Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

