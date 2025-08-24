Compound Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.0%

BBVA opened at $19.1650 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%.The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

