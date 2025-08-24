1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $73.99 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

