Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $36,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 20.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $179.09 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $199.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 319.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 25,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,335,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,195,286.68. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,385,416 shares of company stock valued at $298,063,981. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

