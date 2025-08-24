Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 1,104 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $83.3360 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

