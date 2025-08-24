SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Stake Boosted by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 597,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 125,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $26.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.