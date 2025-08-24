Compound Planning Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 457.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWO opened at $307.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

