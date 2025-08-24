1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $34.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $34,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,942,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1072 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

