Insider Selling: Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Sells $178,580.62 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) Director John Nestor sold 13,238 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $178,580.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,859.57. This represents a 47.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.71%.The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 541.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.10.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

