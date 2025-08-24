DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. This represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 905,179 shares of company stock valued at $217,357,737. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $247.32 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.02.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

