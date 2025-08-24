Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $129,388.72 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,988 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $129,388.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 234,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,261.98. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $124,267.02.

On Monday, July 14th, Susan Wiseman sold 4,786 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $129,604.88.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $26.90 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Braze by 12,025.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Braze by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

