Insider Buying: Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Acquires $108,482.62 in Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum purchased 10,411 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $108,482.62. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 2,893,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,145,330.92. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Up 5.2%

Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $6,629,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Castalian Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

