Head-To-Head Analysis: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) & Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 8.25% 8.29% 3.20% Clean Energy Fuels -48.40% -27.98% -15.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MDU Resources Group and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 3 1 3.00

MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Clean Energy Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $1.76 billion 1.93 $281.11 million $1.06 15.70 Clean Energy Fuels $415.86 million 1.33 -$83.07 million ($0.90) -2.81

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Clean Energy Fuels on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and supplies related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Services segment offers electrical and mechanical contracting services, including the construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; transmission and distribution contracting services, comprise construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, and gas and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and supplies transmission and distribution lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.