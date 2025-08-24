Compound Planning Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

