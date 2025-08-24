US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $139,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $78.0320 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.