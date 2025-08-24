Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 77,574 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $165,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 target price on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $102.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.