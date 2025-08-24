Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,689 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $175,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.