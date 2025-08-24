Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902,840 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $147,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.