Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $137.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $137,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,430,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,877,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,448 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

