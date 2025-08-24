Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.02% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $142,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

