SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587,936 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $191,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.