Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 607,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 291,539 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 206,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.6%

IPG opened at $27.2260 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

