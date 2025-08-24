Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.01 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $22.4610 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.