Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,147 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $100,404,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,733 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 51.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,803,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,235,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRBG opened at $34.9140 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.38%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

