Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,048 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $54,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 0.9%

Celsius stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

