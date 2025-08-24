Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,013 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $120.1760 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.