NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NRG stock opened at $144.9380 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

