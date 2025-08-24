CW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

CW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $59.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

