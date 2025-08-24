CW Advisors LLC Invests $2.97 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 443,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $93.7750 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

