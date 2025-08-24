CW Advisors LLC Acquires 2,129 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $338,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 142,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $276.3390 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.57 and a 12-month high of $279.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

