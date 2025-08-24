CW Advisors LLC Acquires 4,029 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 929.2% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

