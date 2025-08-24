Welltower Inc. $WELL Stake Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 1.6%

WELL opened at $164.1980 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.