CW Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

CW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
