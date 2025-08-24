Insulet Corporation $PODD Position Boosted by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $330.77 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.31 and a 12 month high of $334.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.94 and a 200-day moving average of $285.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

