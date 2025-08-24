CW Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 257,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.