CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 663.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.6%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $420.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $425.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

