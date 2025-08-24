Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $404.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.