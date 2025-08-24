Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 69,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 475 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $32,589.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,964.30. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,167. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.